Lebanese man indicted in connection with scheme to smuggle guns to Lebanon from CR
A Lebanese citizen has been charged in a one-count Indictment filed in the Northern District of Iowa for conspiring to ship guns to Lebanon from Cedar Rapids. Fadi Yassine, 42, was arrested on February 5th in NYC as he entered the United States from Lebanon.
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Fri
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Mar 1
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|Nope
|218
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Jan '17
|Naive Skeptic
|1
|Michael Sundall
|Jan '17
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
