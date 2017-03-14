Lawsuit against Cedar Rapids and officer claims negligence and recklessness
Jerime Mitchell and his wife are suing the city of Cedar Rapids and Cedar Rapids police Officer Lucas Jones for what happened during a traffic stop on the night of November 1. On November 1, Officer Jones, pulled over Mitchell for a traffic stop. The incident leading to a shooting of Mitchell by Jones, paralyzing him.
