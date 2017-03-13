Lawmakers hear impassioned pleas on both sides of gun bill
An Iowa Senate Judiciary Committee heard passionate debate Tuesday regarding a sweeping gun bill that easily passed the House and is now moving through the senate. Much of the debate centered on the stand-your-ground provision included in the bill that states, in part, that a law-abiding person has no duty to retreat from any place where they can legally be before defending themselves with deadly force.
