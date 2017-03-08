Khizr Khan speaks at African American...

Khizr Khan speaks at African American Museum of Iowa

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: KCRG

It's been nearly eight months since Gold Star Father Khizr Khan made national headlines for his comments at the Democratic National Convention. Khan, whose son died fighting for the United States in Iraq, condemned then-Presidential nominee Donald Trump for a proposed Muslim ban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 Mar 3 None 6
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th Mar 1 MyThreeSons7 3
News Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08) Feb '17 Nope 218
Trump - Working Class Hero? Jan '17 Naive Skeptic 1
Michael Sundall (Sep '16) Jan '17 Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ 2
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 Vote 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 Nov '16 MyThreeSons7 12
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Linn County was issued at March 11 at 9:41PM CDT

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,746 • Total comments across all topics: 279,485,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC