Ketelsen RV Opens Second Dealership in Iowa

Ketelsen RV in the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, suburb of De Soto, has opened a new 14,000-square-foot dealership in the central Iowa community of Hiawatha, a Des Moines suburb. "We felt as though we had a lot of customers from the central part of the state where we could build a dealership where we could have a quicker turn around with parts and service," said Vice President Jeremy Ketelsen.

