Jury convicts defendant of two 2014 Cedar Rapids killings
A Linn County jury has found a man guilty of killing two people in Cedar Rapids nearly three years ago. Cedar Rapids television station KGAN reports that the jury convicted Kendu Petties on Monday of two counts of first-degree murder and one of conspiracy.
