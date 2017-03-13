JUCO pitcher Austin Miller commits to Ole Miss
Honored and blessed to say that I am continuing my academic and baseball career at the University of Mississippi! #HottyToddy #Rebs a i as3 4i pic.twitter.com/TaCM9YXhix The 2017 product from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa put an end to his recruitment and will be joining Mike Bianco's squad next season. The 6'7, 190-pounder from Iowa City is 2-1 this season with a 4.50 ERA and has struck out 18 in 12 innings pitched.
