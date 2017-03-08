Iowa court says impact of new casino on existing ones valid
The decision agrees with a district court judge's ruling in a challenge to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission's practice of denying a license if it determines it would take too much money away from operating casinos in nearby counties. Cedar Rapids attorney Eugene Kopecky sued the commission in 2015 claiming Iowa's gambling law directs the commission to base its decision on what's in the best interest of Iowa and an additional casino would create hundreds of jobs and generate millions of dollars in revenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Navajo Times.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Mar 3
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Mar 1
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Nope
|218
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Jan '17
|Naive Skeptic
|1
|Michael Sundall (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC