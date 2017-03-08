Iowa court says impact of new casino on existing ones valid

The decision agrees with a district court judge's ruling in a challenge to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission's practice of denying a license if it determines it would take too much money away from operating casinos in nearby counties. Cedar Rapids attorney Eugene Kopecky sued the commission in 2015 claiming Iowa's gambling law directs the commission to base its decision on what's in the best interest of Iowa and an additional casino would create hundreds of jobs and generate millions of dollars in revenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Navajo Times.