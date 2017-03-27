IA lawmakers take CR flooding funding fight to the White House
Sen. Chuck Grassley , Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Rod Blum made the case for the project in a meeting with the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney on Monday. "We are going to keep at it, not giving up, we are not going away," said Rep. Rod Blum in an interview following the meeting.
