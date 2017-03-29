Hazard Hunters helps Cedar Rapids hom...

Hazard Hunters helps Cedar Rapids homes get rid of lead paint

21 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

The cost of removing lead paint can come with a hefty price tag, which is why the city of Cedar Rapids and Linn County Public Health are lending a hand to homeowners. Hazard Hunters, apart of the city, uses funds provided by a grant to cover some, if not all, of the costs that go into inspections, improvements, assessments, and temporary relocation during repairs.

Cedar Rapids, IA

