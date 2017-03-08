'Happy birthday my love, miss you a lot': Srinivas...

A fortnight after his death, Sunayana Dumala, the wife of the Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla who was killed in alleged racial attack in the US, remembered him on his birthday saying he was missed a lot. Kuchibhotla was killed when 52-year-old Adam Purinton, walked into Austins Bar and Grill in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe and opened fire.

