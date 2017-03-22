Grass fires, crashes slow traffic on I-380
The Linn County Sheriff's Office and Urbana Fire Department confirmed firefighters have put out at least five grass fires. One started at Blairs Ferry Road in northeast Cedar Rapids around 3:45 p.m. Others burned at various spots up north to Urbana.
