Full house greets Senator Ernst for q...

Full house greets Senator Ernst for question and answer session

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: KCRG

Sign-carrying protesters and even some supporters packed the Sinclair Auditorium on the Coe College campus on Friday. The event was an open house town hall meeting with Iowa Senator Jodi Ernst.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
muhommed the pig licker 3 hr UeatPigs 1
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 Mar 3 None 6
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th Mar 1 MyThreeSons7 3
News Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08) Feb '17 Nope 218
Trump - Working Class Hero? Jan '17 Naive Skeptic 1
Michael Sundall (Sep '16) Jan '17 Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ 2
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 Vote 2
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,061 • Total comments across all topics: 279,622,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC