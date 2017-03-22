Friends group hopes restored roundhou...

Friends group hopes restored roundhouse plan draws community support

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: KCRG

A plan to resurrect the historic Riverside Roundhouse in Czech Village is up for a first public discussion on Wednesday evening. And supporters hope they sense enough support from the public to go ahead with fund raising for the $1.5-million dollars needed to make it happen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal... Tue Larry Craig s WC ... 13
muhommed the pig licker Mar 17 UeatPigs 1
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 Mar 3 None 6
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th Mar 1 MyThreeSons7 3
News Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08) Feb '17 Nope 218
Trump - Working Class Hero? Jan '17 Naive Skeptic 1
Michael Sundall (Sep '16) Jan '17 ðŸ™ƒ_ðŸ™ƒ 2
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,035 • Total comments across all topics: 279,761,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC