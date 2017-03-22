Former Dubuque brewery building owner happy to sell crumbling building
A Cedar Rapids developer bought part of the Dubuque Malting and Brewing Company building with plans to convert it into apartments. Steve Emerson paid $40,000 for the former brewery headquarters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal...
|Tue
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
|muhommed the pig licker
|Mar 17
|UeatPigs
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Mar 3
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Mar 1
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Nope
|218
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Jan '17
|Naive Skeptic
|1
|Michael Sundall (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|ðŸ™ƒ_ðŸ™ƒ
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC