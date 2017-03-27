Fire at Metro Youth Football field deemed suspicious
A storage facility at the Metro Youth Football field in Cedar Rapids caught fire early Saturday morning. Investigators say based on facts gathered during the investigation, the fire appears to be suspicious, rather than an electrical error.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|3 hr
|Tmacc
|2
|Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12)
|Mar 23
|iamdamooshimonstaa
|106
|In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
|muhommed the pig licker
|Mar 17
|UeatPigs
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Mar 3
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Mar 1
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Nope
|218
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC