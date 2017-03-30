Family of hit and run victim asks for prayers, suspect still at large
Since the incident police have been searching for the car that hit Price in hopes of finding the person who left the scene. Public Safety Communications Coordinator Greg Buelow says pieces of the car were left at the scene but that did not include the license plate.
