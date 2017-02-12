Despite traffic tape problems in Ceda...

Despite traffic tape problems in Cedar Rapids, officials plan to use it again

49 min ago Read more: KCRG

Officials with the city of Cedar Rapids acknowledge mistakes were made when the traffic tape was installed on a section of 42nd Street Northeast. The good news is in the time since TV9 reached out to public works reps earlier this week, crews have gone in and cleaned up the loose tape.

