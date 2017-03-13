DCI investigating four Cedar Rapids e...

DCI investigating four Cedar Rapids establishments over gaming machines

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations was asked by the Department of Inspections and Appeals, who enforce gambling laws in Iowa, to investigate a complaint that some machines operating in Cedar Rapids are alleged to not be in compliance with state law. DCI says its agents visited four establishments on Wednesday as part of what it is calling an "ongoing investigation."

