College mentor program supports area youths

Antonio Gulick, 16, middle, Mark Smith, 14, left obscured, Jacob Osborne SCC criminal justice student, right, during gathering of the CHAD Youth Program Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Universal Fitness in Burlington, IA. Mark Smith, 14, from left, Antonio Gulick, 16, Jacob Osborne and Jay Felix, 13, work out during a gathering of the CHAD mentoring program Saturday at Universal Fitness in West Burlington.

