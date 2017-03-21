Cedar Rapids Police looking for your ...

Cedar Rapids Police looking for your help in hit & run investigation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in finding a car that was involved in a hit and run accident. The hit and run happened near the 700 block of 8th Avenue SE on Saturday, March 19th at 2:15 a.m. Police say a man was lying in the middle of the road and had been hit while riding his bike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal... 14 hr Larry Craig s WC ... 13
muhommed the pig licker Mar 17 UeatPigs 1
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 Mar 3 None 6
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th Mar 1 MyThreeSons7 3
News Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08) Feb '17 Nope 218
Trump - Working Class Hero? Jan '17 Naive Skeptic 1
Michael Sundall (Sep '16) Jan '17 ðŸ™ƒ_ðŸ™ƒ 2
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,799 • Total comments across all topics: 279,726,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC