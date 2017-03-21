Cedar Rapids Police looking for your help in hit & run investigation
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in finding a car that was involved in a hit and run accident. The hit and run happened near the 700 block of 8th Avenue SE on Saturday, March 19th at 2:15 a.m. Police say a man was lying in the middle of the road and had been hit while riding his bike.
