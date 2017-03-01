Cedar Rapids Mayor pushes lawmakers for flood protection funding
Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett asked lawmakers to act on federal funding for flood protection on Wednesday morning. He spoke before the Senate Environmental and Public Works Committee in Washington D.C. Cedar Rapids has been trying to get federal funding for permanent flood protection for nearly a decade.
