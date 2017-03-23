Cedar Rapids Mayor pleased with traff...

Cedar Rapids Mayor pleased with traffic camera restrictions, hopes for flood protection

17 hrs ago

Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett is praising the Iowa Senate's decision to place restrictions on traffic cameras, instead of banning them. The original bill would have banned automated speed cameras, like the ones on I-380 in Cedar Rapids.

