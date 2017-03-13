Black man paralyzed by white officer's shot sues Iowa city
A black driver is suing an Iowa city and a white police officer who shot him during a traffic stop, leaving him paralyzed. Jerime Mitchell's lawsuit filed last month in Linn County lists negligence and assault by Cedar Rapids and Officer Lucas Jones.
