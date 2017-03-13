Bidding begins on school roundabout project
Cedar Rapids plans to built a roundabout at Kirkwood Boulevard Southwest and South Access Drive to help with congestion on the College Community School District campus. The district hopes this will help with congestion before and after school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Mar 3
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Mar 1
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Nope
|218
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Jan '17
|Naive Skeptic
|1
|Michael Sundall (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC