Bar opens for one night a year on St. Patrick's Day
Once a year, for one night only, a bar in Cedar Rapids opens its doors to people celebrating St. Patrick's Day. The bar is above Fat Wally's on 2nd Street in downtown Cedar Rapids and sits untouched for the rest of the year.
Read more at KCRG.
