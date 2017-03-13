Another section of harbor wall collapses at Ellis Harbor
The long term need for infrastructure work at the city-owned Ellis Harbor in Cedar Rapids got a bit of a setback this week. That's because several hundred feet of a harbor wall used as space to dock boats in the summer gave way and collapsed into the Cedar River.
