WSU football recruiting: DE Dallas Ho...

WSU football recruiting: DE Dallas Hobbs signs NLI

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Coug Center

Just barely a week after giving his verbal to Washington State, defensive end Dallas Hobbs has signed his national letter of intent with the Cougars. Hobbs spent 2016 playing at Deerfield Academy, a prepartory school in Massachusetts but attended Cedar Rapid Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coug Center.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump - Working Class Hero? Jan 29 Naive Skeptic 1
News Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08) Jan 16 Chris murrays nephew 216
Michael Sundall Jan 3 Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th Dec '16 ChiTownGranny 2
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 Vote 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 Nov '16 MyThreeSons7 12
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 Oct '16 MyThreeSons7 3
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,999 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC