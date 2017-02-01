WSU football recruiting: DE Dallas Hobbs signs NLI
Just barely a week after giving his verbal to Washington State, defensive end Dallas Hobbs has signed his national letter of intent with the Cougars. Hobbs spent 2016 playing at Deerfield Academy, a prepartory school in Massachusetts but attended Cedar Rapid Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coug Center.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Jan 29
|Naive Skeptic
|1
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Jan 16
|Chris murrays nephew
|216
|Michael Sundall
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Dec '16
|ChiTownGranny
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Oct '16
|MyThreeSons7
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC