Woman arrested for Waterloo chase previously verbally attacked Cedar Rapids officers

7 hrs ago Read more: KCRG

A woman who led Waterloo police officers on a chase is the same woman who berated police in Cedar Rapids for honoring two recently deceased Des Moines area officers. Police say it started as a theft in the parking lot of the CVS Pharmacy in the 400 block of Franklin Street around 12:45 p.m. Officers heading to the scene spotted a gray Toyota Prius with a handicap license plate believed to be a part of the theft.

