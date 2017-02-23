The story behind the development of a...

The story behind the development of a brain-computer interface

Earlier this week my colleague shared some very cool news : A group of researchers here developed an experimental brain-controlled prosthesis that allows people with paralysis to type on a keyboard just by thinking about moving their hands. The scientists had a long journey reaching this point, and writer Elizabeth Svoboda shared some of it in an online piece : [Electrical engineer and neuroscientist Krishna Shenoy , PhD,] director of Stanford's Neural Prosthetic Systems Laboratory , had dreamed of bringing the brain-controlled implant into being even before he came to Stanford.

