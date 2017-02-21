Sweet corn festival will charge admis...

Sweet corn festival will charge admission following fight last year

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KCRG

Organizers said the St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival will charge $5 per person during this year's festival. Children under 10 will get in free, as will adults over the age of 60. There was no admission charge in previous years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 Feb 12 Cedarwood 4
News Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08) Feb 3 Nope 218
Trump - Working Class Hero? Jan 29 Naive Skeptic 1
Michael Sundall Jan '17 Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th Dec '16 ChiTownGranny 2
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 Vote 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 Nov '16 MyThreeSons7 12
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,540 • Total comments across all topics: 279,186,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC