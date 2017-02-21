Sweet corn festival will charge admission following fight last year
Organizers said the St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival will charge $5 per person during this year's festival. Children under 10 will get in free, as will adults over the age of 60. There was no admission charge in previous years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Feb 12
|Cedarwood
|4
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|Nope
|218
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Jan 29
|Naive Skeptic
|1
|Michael Sundall
|Jan '17
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Dec '16
|ChiTownGranny
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC