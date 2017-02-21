Strands Flooring and Paint Upgraded Big With Cloud-Based LED Sign From CR Signs, Inc.

Strands Flooring and Paint have a lot to advertise when it comes to providing the best flooring, paint, and other great services, so they upgraded their business sign to feature a cloud-based full color LED message sign from CR Signs, Inc. Strands Flooring upgraded their business sign to feature a cloud-based full color LED message sign from CR Signs, Inc. Click here for high-resolution version is a family owned and operated business in Marshalltown, IA that sells a full line of decorating products from Pittsburgh paints & stains, Benjamin Moore paint, Mohawk carpet and hard surface floor coverings, to window treatments, fabrics, wallpaper, and custom decorating services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.