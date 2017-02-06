Some traffic cameras may get taken down

Some traffic cameras may get taken down

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: KCRG

Radar-enabled speed cameras are attached to a sign post as traffic moves along northbound Interstate 380 near the Diagonal Dr. SW exit on Friday, May 21, 2010, in Cedar Rapids. The cameras will record speeders and issue a ticket for the infraction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08) Feb 3 Nope 218
Trump - Working Class Hero? Jan 29 Naive Skeptic 1
Michael Sundall Jan '17 Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th Dec '16 ChiTownGranny 2
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 Vote 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 Nov '16 MyThreeSons7 12
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 Oct '16 MyThreeSons7 3
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,180 • Total comments across all topics: 278,617,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC