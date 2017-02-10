Search is on for St. Paul schools' superintendent
After taking time to gather input on what's needed in a new superintendent, the St. Paul School District is now seeking applicants for the job. A posting by the search firm Ray and Associates, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, emphasizes a need to "narrow the achievement gap" and advertises a starting salary of about $238,000 -- subject to negotiations.
