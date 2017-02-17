Reuters: Gander Mountain to file for bankruptcy
It comes after a push from the retailer to aggressively expand stores failed to grab new customers, according to sources that wished to remain anonymous in the Reuters report. The Minnesota based company is said to be working with financial advisory firm Lighthouse Management Group Inc and law firm Fredrikson & Byron PA as it prepares to file.
