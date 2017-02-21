Restaurant Week in Cedar Rapids begins

Restaurant week begins Monday and it gives people a chance to sample food from more than 25 different featured restaurants in Cedar Rapids Diners will be encouraged to vote at CRrestaurantweek.com for their favorite participating restaurants and those restaurants will advance into the 2nd Annual Dinner of Champions. Some well-known restaurants will be coming back this year like Bistro on the River, Cobble Hill and The Class Act Owners Matt Melone and Will Monk will be making their house burger smothered with American cheese and bacon as well as their Garganelli stroganoff pasta with beef cheeks.

