Restaurant Week in Cedar Rapids begins

Restaurant Week in Cedar Rapids begins

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KCRG

Restaurant week begins Monday and it gives people a chance to sample food from more than 25 different featured restaurants in Cedar Rapids Diners will be encouraged to vote at CRrestaurantweek.com for their favorite participating restaurants and those restaurants will advance into the 2nd Annual Dinner of Champions. Some well-known restaurants will be coming back this year like Bistro on the River, Cobble Hill and The Class Act Owners Matt Melone and Will Monk will be making their house burger smothered with American cheese and bacon as well as their Garganelli stroganoff pasta with beef cheeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 Feb 12 Cedarwood 4
News Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08) Feb 3 Nope 218
Trump - Working Class Hero? Jan 29 Naive Skeptic 1
Michael Sundall Jan '17 Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th Dec '16 ChiTownGranny 2
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 Vote 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 Nov '16 MyThreeSons7 12
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,963 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC