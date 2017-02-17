Rain, record highs likely today

Rain, record highs likely today

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: KCRG

As we start off with temperatures into the lower 50s in many areas this morning, we are in a good position to hit and set new record highs for this date. Highs should generally be in the lower 60s over northeast Iowa, with middle to upper 60s from Cedar Rapids and points south.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 Feb 12 Cedarwood 4
News Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08) Feb 3 Nope 218
Trump - Working Class Hero? Jan 29 Naive Skeptic 1
Michael Sundall Jan '17 Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th Dec '16 ChiTownGranny 2
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 Vote 2
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 Nov '16 MyThreeSons7 12
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,016,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC