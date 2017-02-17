Rain, record highs likely today
As we start off with temperatures into the lower 50s in many areas this morning, we are in a good position to hit and set new record highs for this date. Highs should generally be in the lower 60s over northeast Iowa, with middle to upper 60s from Cedar Rapids and points south.
