Police cite two fueding busineses as nuisance properties
The sudden closing of Jerseys Downtown on 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids on Saturday wasn't the end of the story. The city's SAFE-CR nuisance abatement program determined the squabbling between Jerseys and neighboring business Harold's Chicken is taking up too much police time and has to stop.
