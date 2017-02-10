Photo Flash: First Look - Grey Gardens Makes Its Iowa Premiere at Revival Theatre Company
Revival Theatre Company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, continues their 2017 season with the Iowa premiere of GREY GARDENS, opening February 23 and running through February 26 at CSPS Hall . BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the cast in character below! GREY GARDENS features book by Doug Wright , music by Scott Frankel and lyrics by Michael Korie .
