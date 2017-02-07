Pat Shingleton: "The Big Wind..."
Over the last week we have had a few days when the winds have increased to 25 miles per hour. This hardly compares with the "Wind of the Century."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBRZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|Nope
|218
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Jan 29
|Naive Skeptic
|1
|Michael Sundall
|Jan '17
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Dec '16
|ChiTownGranny
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Oct '16
|MyThreeSons7
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC