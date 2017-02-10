Northland developer has had successes, failures
Northland developer has had successes, failures The Northland and Mike Frantz's Wisconsin developments follow a pattern he established in Iowa. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2kuIiDT Mike Frantz of Frantz Community Investors, right, announces completion of the financing package completion for the renovation of Green Bay's historic Hotel Northland in April 2015.
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|Nope
|218
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Jan 29
|Naive Skeptic
|1
|Michael Sundall
|Jan '17
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Dec '16
|ChiTownGranny
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Oct '16
|MyThreeSons7
|3
