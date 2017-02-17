Michael B. Leyden

Michael Blair "Mike" Leyden, age 71, of Washington, Iowa, died Thursday, February 16, 2017, at his residence at Halcyon House following a one year battle with cancer. Celebration of life services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2017, at the United Presbyterian Church in Washington with Pastor Darryl Carr officiating.

