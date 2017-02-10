Man faces homicide by vehicle charge for County Home Road fatal crash
Linn County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man Friday afternoon, more than three months after they say he caused a fatal crash. Keith Furne, 35 of Cedar Rapids, faces two charges of homicide by vehicle and one count of reckless driving resulting in serious injury.
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
