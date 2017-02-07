Lebanese man arrested in Iowa-based gun smuggling scheme
A man from Lebanon has been arrested in connection with a scheme to smuggle guns purchased in Iowa to his country. Federal authorities arrested 42-year-old Fadi Yassine this week as he got off a flight in New York City.
