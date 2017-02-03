Iowa City/Cedar Rapids corridor desig...

Iowa City/Cedar Rapids corridor designated as automated vehicle proving ground

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: The Fairfield Ledger

The U.S. Department of Transportation has named the Iowa City/Cedar Rapids corridor and the University of Iowa's National Advanced Driving Simulator as one of 10 designated automated vehicle proving ground sites in the nation. The designation encourages testing and information sharing around automated vehicle technologies in the region and is the logical next step in an effort to advance the safe deployment of more highly automated vehicle technology.

Cedar Rapids, IA

