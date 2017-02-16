IA: Cedar Rapids Eyes Bike Share Program
The Cedar Rapids City Council development committee on Wednesday authorized city staff to find a consultant to study the feasibility of a bike share program, in which citizens rent bikes for short periods of time from kiosks around the city. "These aren't Tour de France bikes, but it will get you out on the trail," said Bill Micheel, assistant director of the city's community development department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Feb 12
|Cedarwood
|4
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|Nope
|218
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Jan 29
|Naive Skeptic
|1
|Michael Sundall
|Jan '17
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Dec '16
|ChiTownGranny
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC