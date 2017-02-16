IA: Cedar Rapids Eyes Bike Share Program

The Cedar Rapids City Council development committee on Wednesday authorized city staff to find a consultant to study the feasibility of a bike share program, in which citizens rent bikes for short periods of time from kiosks around the city. "These aren't Tour de France bikes, but it will get you out on the trail," said Bill Micheel, assistant director of the city's community development department.

