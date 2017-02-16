Eastern Iowa plans to welcome more bees, butterflies thanks to added habitat
Eastern Iowa could soon be home to more bees and butterflies with 1,000 acres being devoted to making a paradise habitat for pollinators. Cedar Rapids is taking the initiative after learning large portions of bees and other pollinators have left the state, telling us they are essential to our health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
