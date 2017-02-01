Dozens line up for start of Cooper's Mill liquidation
Dozens of people lined up Thursday morning outside the now-closed Best Western Cooper's Mill motel in Cedar Rapids. They were wanting to be some of the first to get in for day one of a liquidation sale of the motel contents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Jan 29
|Naive Skeptic
|1
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Jan 16
|Chris murrays nephew
|216
|Michael Sundall
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Dec '16
|ChiTownGranny
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Vote
|2
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29
|Nov '16
|MyThreeSons7
|12
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Oct '16
|MyThreeSons7
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC