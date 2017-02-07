CRST facing $350 million lawsuit from California crash
Cedar Rapids-based CRST trucking company is facing a $350 million lawsuit in California for a crash in 2014 involving one of its drivers. The lawsuit claims Hector Contreras, a driver for CRST, in July 2014 crossed the center line on California state route 14 and hit another car head-on, seriously injuring Matthew and Michael Lennig.
