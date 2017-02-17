Cedar Rapids School District reforms discipline policy
The Cedar Rapids Community School District is reforming its discipline policy, while waiting for the results of a federal investigation. In 2014, the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights launched an investigation over whether the district unfairly punished minority students more than white students.
